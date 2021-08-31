Man Accused Of Gaetz Extortion Plot Indicted On Wire Fraud

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida man whom U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused of attempting to extort him for $25 million was indicted on charges of ​​wire fraud and trying to stop investigators from viewing his phone, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. DOJ officials did not mention Gaetz, nor his family, in their press release or the indictment of Stephen M. Alford, 62, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, who was also arrested Tuesday. Multiple news outlets have reported that federal investigators are exploring whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. Gaetz has adamantly denied the claims and said he was...

