UNC Dodges Enviro Groups' Coal Emissions Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill defeated environmental groups' claims that the school's operation of coal-fired power plants violated the Clean Air Act, with a Tarheel State federal judge finding the groups failed to show a concrete injury. In her final judgment Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles granted UNC's motion for summary judgment against all nine claims lodged by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club and dismissed the suit with prejudice. Judge Eagles explained in her memorandum opinion filed the previous day that the bulk of the environmental groups' claims were rooted in allegations...

