Firms Say ESG Failure Is Risky For Business, Survey Finds

Law360, London (September 1, 2021, 4:48 PM BST) -- Almost one in three midsized companies in Britain has expressed fears that they face a "high" or "very high" risk of losing business if they do not address environmental, social and governance issues, according to a survey commissioned by an accounting firm. BDO published research on Tuesday showing that 24% of respondents to a survey said there was a "high risk" of losing business when asked to think five years ahead. They were also concerned about losing the eligibility to bid for new business or falling behind in addressing ESG concerns. An additional 7% considered it to be a "very high risk," BDO...

