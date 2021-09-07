Exercise Co. Owners Fight $2.5M Suit Over 'Worthless' Shares

Law360, London (September 7, 2021, 5:26 PM BST) -- The owners of a company that sells an artificial intelligence-driven exercise bike have hit back against a $2.5 million suit from investors, calling their allegations that the firm's shares are worthless "scandalous." Ratna Singh and Oliver Bernath, the owners of Integrated Health Partners Ltd., told London's Commercial Court in a newly public Aug. 27 amended defense that two investors have failed to prove that the $2.5 million in shares they bought in the company are worthless and that they are entitled to claim the full $2.5 million in damages. Singh and Bernath, whose company sells an exercise bike called CAR.O.L., told...

