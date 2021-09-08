Disputed Lender Acquirer Seeks Access To HSBC Funds

Law360, London (September 8, 2021, 6:19 PM BST) -- An investment vehicle in the Marshall Islands has asked England's courts to declare that it owns the money held in HSBC bank accounts it allegedly purchased as part of a £153 million ($211 million) deal for a mortgage lender. The High Court lawsuit filed by Saret Holdings Corp. claims that in May five new "de facto" directors were confirmed for Clavis Securities PLC, who formed a majority of the board of directors. Those directors approved the sale to Saret "of all the assets, rights, titles, interests, benefits and undertakings" of Clavis, a mortgage lender, for £153 million, according to the Aug. 26...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS