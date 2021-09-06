J&J Unit Fights Teva's Bid To Revoke Its Prostrate IP

Law360, London (September 6, 2021, 9:13 AM BST) -- A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson has fought back against a lawsuit brought by Teva Pharmaceuticals, rejecting claims by the generic drugmaker that the patent for its prostate cancer drug is invalid. Janssen Oncology Inc. has denied the Israeli firm's assertion that its patent's priority application has "no clear and unambiguous disclosure" for a method of treating prostate cancer involving the hormone therapy abiraterone acetate in combination with prednisone, a corticosteroid. Janssen hit back in its Aug. 31 filing in defense to Teva's claim at the High Court. The subsidiary added that the "skilled addressee" — an individual working in the...

