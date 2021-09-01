Judge Axes £2.7M Suit Against Attys On Swap Deal, Land Sale

Law360, London (September 1, 2021, 3:23 PM BST) -- A judge tossed a businessman's £2.7 million claim ($3.7 million) on Wednesday, which he brought after he accused a law firm of giving negligent advice on compensation for a NatWest swaps deal and selling properties without instruction. Judge Andrew Henshaw said at the High Court that Merricks Solicitors and Richard Merricks were entitled to summary judgment on the lawsuit filed by Matthew Williams. The judge ruled that the claim on the negligent advice was time-barred and that there "can be no doubt" that Williams authorized the sale of the two properties. "I have come to the conclusion that neither element of Mr....

