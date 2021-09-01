3 Firms Rep Deal For Stake In Mass. Hospitals Valued At $1.8B

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust said Wednesday it's selling a 50% stake in a portfolio of eight Massachusetts hospitals to an affiliate of Macquarie Asset Management, in a deal valuing the facilities at $1.78 billion and that was led by three law firms. Medical Properties Trust Inc. is represented by Goodwin Procter LLP and Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC and Macquarie Asset Management is advised by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Birmingham, Alabama-based Medical Properties Trust Inc. said its $1.3 billion in proceeds from the deal with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V will be used to repay debt...

