Checkr Reaches $4.6B Valuation After New $250M Funding

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 10:07 AM EDT) -- Background screening company Checkr Inc., advised by Cooley, said Wednesday that it has achieved a valuation of $4.6 billion after securing $250 million from a group of investors led by Durable Capital Partners LP. The Series E funding round increases the total amount of capital raised by Checkr since its 2014 inception to about $550 million, according to a statement. Checkr helps Americans with criminal records run their own background checks through its free Better Future product as part of a mission to promote fair chance hiring. The company also offers other products, including a service that allows people to check...

