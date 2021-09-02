FisherBroyles Adds Litigation Partner Duo In Los Angeles

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- FisherBroyles LLP added a pair of Los Angeles litigation attorneys as partners, including one who's spent nearly 20 years working with Asian clients on a variety of employment, intellectual property and commercial disputes, the firm announced. Larry Schmadeka and David Makous joined FisherBroyles on Tuesday after spending the past 18 and six years, respectively, with international boutique firm Lee Hong Degerman Kang & Waimey. Makous told Law360 he chose to join FisherBroyles because of the depth of the firm's practice groups and national footprint. "I am delighted to join FisherBroyles," he said in a statement. "The calibre of the attorneys at...

