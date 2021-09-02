NY Senate Confirms Two Key Cannabis Officials

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- New York's Senate has confirmed two officials to oversee the state's regulation and implementation of legal marijuana sales, putting in place leaders who will help shape administration and rulemaking for a cannabis program enacted roughly six months ago. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominations of Christopher Alexander to lead the Office of Cannabis Management and Tremaine S. Wright to chair the Cannabis Control Board were approved by the state Senate on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) The Senate on Wednesday confirmed via voice vote the nominations of Christopher Alexander to be executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management and Tremaine S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS