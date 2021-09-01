OFCCP Revives Its Dormant Reliance On Pay Equity Data

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said Wednesday it will use U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission pay data as part of its enforcement efforts, reversing its Trump-era position that the information wouldn't prove useful in helping identify wage bias. The OFCCP, an office within the U.S. Department of Labor that polices workplace bias among federal contractors, said in a regulatory filing that the pay data — known as Component 2 — might help the agency in its enforcement actions and in determining which contractors are chosen for compliance audits. The move rescinds a November 2019 notice from the OFCCP that said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS