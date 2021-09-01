Commerce Lines Up Hefty CVDs On Indian Soybean Meal

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 1:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce paved the way for preliminary duties stretching as high as 266% on organic soybean meal from India Tuesday after determining that the goods have been unfairly subsidized by the Indian government. A slew of Indian producers, including Shanti Worldwide and Shri Sumati Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd., were tagged with a 266.37% preliminary countervailing duty following the first leg of Commerce's probe. Producer Bergwerff Organic India Private Limited and all other companies not named in the probe will face a 7.05% preliminary levy. Commerce's International Trade Administration flagged more than three dozen Indian government programs as conferring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS