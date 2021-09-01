COVID Shows Reform Is Needed On State Vs. Local Authority

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- With the delta variant surging just as children across the nation are returning to school, a handful of conservative states are sowing confusion about the power of their cities and school districts to protect public health just when clarity is most needed. Following a state legislative season in 2021 that saw new state laws limiting or revoking the authority of local officials to undertake commonsense public health measures — such as indoor masking and vaccination and testing requirements — cities, counties and school districts are now turning to the courts to resolve the question of what level of government has the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS