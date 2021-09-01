Moye White Expands For First Time, Merges With Atlanta Firm

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Denver-based Moye White LLP is merging with an Atlanta corporate and intellectual property boutique to open a Georgia office, marking its first expansion outside of Colorado in the firm's 45-year history, it announced Wednesday. Moye White merged with Trusted Counsel (Ashley) LLC, welcoming four new senior attorneys to its business section who will stay in their Trusted Counsel office in Atlanta while collaborating with and mentoring the firm's Colorado-based lawyers. The change reinforces Moye White's commitment to serving national and regional clients with the high standards it has developed in Colorado since 1976, managing partner Tom M. List said Wednesday. "Over the...

