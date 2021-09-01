Cos. 'Begging' For ESG Guidance From SEC, Report Says

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Public companies are "begging for direction" on environmental, social and governance reporting, a problem the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could help fix, according to a new report that surveyed C-suite executives. The report published Wednesday by analytics provider Intelligize revealed that companies were "all over the map" when it came to current disclosure practices and that their executives and other professionals showed a "troubling" lack of knowledge about ESG issues. Asked what form their companies' ESG reporting takes, 36% of survey respondents said they issue an annual "integrated" sustainability and corporate responsibility report, while 34% said they include ESG reporting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS