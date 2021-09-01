3 Firms Vie To Lead Stock Drop Suit Over Vax Candidate

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP, Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Johnson Fistel LLP are vying for lead counsel status in a proposed securities class action against biopharmaceutical company Ocugen Inc. over allegedly misleading statements regarding a COVID-19 vaccine. The investors represented by those three firms filed memoranda Tuesday in two separate cases in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania urging the court to consolidate the cases and let them take the lead. Jesus Muniz, represented by Levi & Korsinsky with proposed liaison counsel of Pribanic & Pribanic LLC, alleged he lost more than $611,000 in connection with his investment in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS