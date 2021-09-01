2 Firms Rep Fintech-Focused Blank-Check Co.'s $250M IPO

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A blank-check company looking at the financial services and financial technology industries began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after raising $250 million in an offering guided by Greenberg Traurig LLP and underwriter's counsel DLA Piper. Concord Acquisition Corp. II, sponsored by an affiliate of Atlas Merchant Capital LLC, said in a statement Tuesday it sold 25 million units at $10 each, and that its underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 3.75 million units, which could raise another $37.5 million. The company said its eventual targets could include businesses focused on the payments,...

