Robinhood Says Potential $3.4B Offering Is Under SEC Review

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Trading app Robinhood Markets Inc. on Wednesday said securities regulators are reviewing a share sale being offered by existing investors that could top $3.4 billion and comes on the heels of the company's blockbuster initial public offering. Robinhood said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission review regards a secondary offering filed Aug. 5 on behalf of certain stockholders who received Class A common shares in connection with the company's IPO. The stockholders obtained the shares in exchange for convertible notes pursuant to a pre-existing contract. Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood said it was notified of the SEC review on Aug. 13 but...

