Belcher's Withheld Prior Art Again Dooms Drug Patent Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a decision out of Delaware that a Belcher Pharmaceuticals epinephrine patent can't be enforced because prior art that undercut its novelty was intentionally left out during the patent prosecution process. Belcher had been able to obtain its patent by telling the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that a specific pH range "unexpectedly" stopped the epinephrine from degrading, but the Federal Circuit said the company's chief science officer was aware of prior art disclosing that information. The precedential ruling is a win for Pfizer unit Hospira, which was accused of infringing the patent. "Belcher's alleged critical...

