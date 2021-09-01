Schumer Backs Civil Rights, Reform Advocates For NY Bench

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that he has recommended three female attorneys from the New York Attorney General's Office, American Civil Liberties Union and Innocence Project to serve as federal judges in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Schumer suggested that President Joe Biden tap Jessica Clarke, the chief of the attorney general's Civil Rights Bureau, to serve on the bench for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The senator recommended Nusrat Choudhury, the legal director for the ACLU of Illinois, and Nina Morrison, senior litigation counsel at the Innocence Project, for judgeships in the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS