California Unveils Debt Collector Licensing Application

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- California has opened up its license application for debt collectors as it moves to implement a new law that expands the state's oversight of the industry. Debt collectors, debt buyers and debt collection attorneys operating in the state can now submit license applications to the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, the agency said Wednesday. Under the Debt Collection Licensing Act, which passed the state Legislature last year, all debt collectors must submit an application by the end of 2021 in order to continue operating in the state next year, the announcement said. Applicants must sign their application under penalty of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS