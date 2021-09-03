K&L Gates Nabs Bankruptcy Pro From His Own Firm

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 2:50 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP expanded its bankruptcy practice in Houston with the addition of an attorney who was a name partner at the firm Kilmer Crosby & Quadros PLLC. Brian Kilmer joined the firm two weeks ago but his appointment as a partner in K&L Gates Houston office was announced on Sept. 1. Kilmer, who represents debtors and creditors in both in- and out-of-court restructuring, came to K&L Gates from Kilmer Crosby, a firm he co-founded in 2015. That firm now appears to be named Quadros Migl & Crosby PLLC, according to social media accounts. Kilmer said he left because he wanted...

