Ex-CFTC 'Crypto Dad' Leaves BlockFi Board After 4 Months

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- J. Christopher Giancarlo, former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has left the board of cryptocurrency company BlockFi after roughly four months, BlockFi said Wednesday. Giancarlo, whose perceived friendliness toward the cryptocurrency industry during his time as CFTC chair earned him the nickname "Crypto Dad," joined BlockFi's board in April, according to an announcement at the time. Giancarlo will continue to play "an advisory role" at the New Jersey-headquartered company, but his board seat has gone to Ellen-Blair Chube, a managing director and client service officer at the financial institution William Blair & Co., the announcement said. The move...

