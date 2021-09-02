Northern Calif. County Dismissed From Pot Farm Raid Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a group of marijuana advocates and cultivators' claims that a Northern California county violated their rights and engaged in excessive force when conducting what they called unlawful raids on local cannabis farms. U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley on Wednesday dismissed all the claims against Shasta County on the grounds that many of the plaintiffs' claims and arguments were baseless and conclusory. In their most recent complaint, the plaintiffs alleged that Shasta County violated their constitutional rights through various land-use ordinances regulating marijuana cultivation and through raids on the plaintiff's properties. The plaintiffs claimed...

