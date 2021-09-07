Thompson & Knight Office Leader Joins Blank Rome In Texas

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia-based Blank Rome LLP expanded its transactional practice in Texas by hiring two financial experts who used to work at Thompson & Knight LLP, including the former head of the firm's Houston office. Cassandra Mott and Sarah Frazier joined Blank Rome as partners in Houston on Sept.1. Both are experts in counseling banking and nonbanking clients on a variety of financial transactions, including acquisition financing, oil and gas secured financing and the restructuring of credit facilities. They joined the firm from Holland & Knight, which merged in August with their previous firm of Thompson & Knight, where Mott was the Houston...

