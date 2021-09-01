Jessica Simpson Steps Up To Buy Back Brand In Ch. 11

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Singer Jessica Simpson has offered to buy out Sequential Brands' interest in her clothing line for $65 million, the company told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday as it opened its Chapter 11 case. During a first-day hearing held virtually, debtor attorney Joshua Brody of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP said the recording artist and her family had offered to purchase Sequential's 62.5% interest in the Jessica Simpson Collection. That proposal joins $370 million in committed stalking horse offers for the debtor's activewear and Joe's Jeans business lines. If the Simpson deal, which was received late Tuesday, becomes binding, Brody said it would...

