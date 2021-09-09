FenXun Adds Senior Counsel To Capital Markets Team

By Dave Simpson (September 9, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Chinese law firm FenXun Partners added a senior counsel from Tian Yuan Law Firm with cross-border equity and debt securities offerings expertise to its capital markets team in Beijing, the firm announced earlier this month. Stella Hu will work with members of the firm across China and with attorneys in Baker McKenzie's capital markets group through the Baker McKenzie FenXun Joint Operation platform, advising Chinese companies and U.S.-listed companies on regulatory compliance matters and more, the firm said. "Stella Hu is a highly regarded capital markets lawyer whose strong experience in IPOs, and her knowledge of US securities law makes her...

