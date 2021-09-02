Pulling Up Stakes: Latham, Wilson Sonsini and Schiff Hardin

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 9:47 AM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of deal makers on the move, Latham added a corporate partner in the Bay Area, Wilson Sonsini welcomed a corporate partner in San Diego and Schiff Hardin added a finance partner in Ann Arbor. Javad Mostofizadeh On Aug. 10, Latham & Watkins LLP said it added partner Javad Mostofizadeh to its Bay Area offices for its corporate department and investment funds and private equity practices. Mostofizadeh, who arrives from Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP, focuses his practice on venture capital, growth equity and private equity funds, according to a statement. Robert Wernli Jr. Wilson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS