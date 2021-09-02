Tool Co. Wants Travelers To Cover $40M Transfer Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Energy sector toolmaker DD Energetics told a Texas federal court that Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America owes it coverage for an underlying suit, which alleges that one of its directors fraudulently transferred over $40 million to dodge a court judgment. Travelers broke its obligation to cover DD Energetics under a $5 million policy by refusing to defend it and officer Derrek Drury in a patent dispute with Repeat Precision, a manufacturer of fracking drilling devices, the company said in an amended complaint Wednesday. Repeat claimed that both Drury and DD Energetics shifted more than $40 million to avoid a...

