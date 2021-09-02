Judge Slams Army Corps For Lax Fish Protection In Oregon

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge finalized an order that found the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to help fish protected by the Endangered Species Act navigate a dam system, granting most injunction requests that environmental groups asked for. Northwest Environmental Defense Center, WildEarth Guardians and Native Fish Society sued the federal government for operating a network of 13 dams in northwestern Oregon — dubbed the Willamette Valley Project — in a way that prevented juvenile Upper Willamette River Chinook salmon and steelhead fish from reaching the ocean. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernández's Wednesday opinion and order finalizes a draft from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS