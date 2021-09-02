Supreme Court Refuses To Block Texas' 6-Week Abortion Ban

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 1:40 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court near midnight Wednesday refused to block Texas' ban on abortions after six weeks, splitting 5-4 with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the liberals in dissent. The court rejected a request from abortion providers to put a stop to the implementation of S.B. 8, which they say was adopted in defiance of Roe v. Wade. The so-called "Heartbeat Bill" allows members of the public to sue to enforce the six-week abortion ban, with successful actions resulting in $10,000 in damages. In an unsigned decision, the court said that Whole Woman's Health and other providers had not shown they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS