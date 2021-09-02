Pilatus Bank Fined €5M By Malta Watchdog For AML Failings

Law360, London (September 2, 2021, 2:05 PM BST) -- A Maltese regulator has handed a fine of €5 million ($5.9 million) to Pilatus Bank, which closed in 2018, for "very serious and systemic" breaches of its anti-money laundering obligations after it failed to monitor customers' activities and transactions. The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit said on Tuesday that it has hit Pilatus Bank PLC with a fine of €4.975 million for failing to carry out appropriate background checks on customers, adding that the lender did not monitor transactions correctly. The bank, which opened in 2014, was closed in November 2018 after the European Central Bank withdrew its license as a credit institution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS