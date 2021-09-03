Bankrupt Fashion Co. Owner Hits Back At VC Firm's £17M Suit

Law360, London (September 3, 2021, 5:58 PM BST) -- An owner of Ralph & Russo has said she does not owe £17 million ($24 million) to a British venture capital firm as she did not put off potential buyers from rescuing the luxury fashion brand, which was eventually sold in June. Lawyers for Tamara Ralph, creative director and co-founder of Ralph & Russo, said in an Aug. 20 High Court filing, which has just been made public, that she should not be forced to pay the cash that Candy Ventures SARL put into the clothing company. Ralph & Russo is the high-end couturier that designed the dress worn by Meghan,...

