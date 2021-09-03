Haynes And Boone Adds Finance Partner In London

Law360, London (September 3, 2021, 2:33 PM BST) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has hired ex-DWF finance lawyer Martin Pugsley as a London partner in its capital markets and securities team to bolster its City practice. Pugsley is a dual-qualified English and Italian solicitor experienced in covering cross-border finance transactions across Europe, Haynes and Boone said on Thursday. His international finance practice includes debt capital markets, corporate finance and alternative investments such as SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies also known as blank-check firms. The finance lawyer said that global clients are increasingly looking for companies that combine international corporate finance and U.S. securities expertise when it comes to capital markets transactions....

