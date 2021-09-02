'I Just Did Admin,' Broker Tells UK Money Laundering Trial

Law360, London (September 2, 2021, 5:14 PM BST) -- A former stockbroker testified on Thursday that he "just did admin" for a financial crime group that ran an international boiler room fraud, as he gave evidence at his money-laundering trial at a London crown court. Prosecutors at Southwark Crown Court allege that Richard Faithfull, 31, acted as a "banker" for several boiler room frauds and played a key role in laundering more than £1 million ($1.4 million) between June 2017 and August 2018. Faithfull admitted to a single count of money laundering in April. But he claimed that he was only a "middle man" who transferred the funds on instruction,...

