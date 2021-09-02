Sullivan & Cromwell, Wachtell Rep $12.4B Deal For Hill-Rom

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:47 AM EDT) -- Medical products maker Baxter International, advised by Sullivan & Cromwell, has agreed to buy Wachtell Lipton-led health care technology Hill-Rom for an enterprise value of about $12.4 billion, the companies said Thursday. The agreement, rumored since July, calls for Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter International Inc. to buy Chicago, Illinois-headquartered Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. for $156 per share in cash, good for a total equity value of about $10.5 billion and an enterprise value of roughly $12.4 billion, according to a statement. The deal stands to create a single entity capable of both making medical products and providing associated services to patients and clinicians...

