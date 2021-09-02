Royal Bank Of Canada Wants Out Of Ex-VP's Tax Tipster Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Royal Bank of Canada was wrongly named in a suit from an ex-vice president for American subsidiary City National Bank claiming he was improperly fired for raising possible tax fraud concerns, the Canadian institution told a California federal court. Fausto Bustos should not include the RBC in his suit claiming his employment as a senior vice president was wrongly terminated, because the Canadian bank was never his employer, it told the California federal court Wednesday. His claims largely rest on actions allegedly committed by City National Bank, which is a distinct entity from its parent company, the Canadian bank said in...

