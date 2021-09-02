Mich. Residents' Attys Get $3.9M For 3M Water Deal

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who represented a class of thousands of Michiganders who said toxic "forever chemicals" contaminated their water supply will receive $3.9 million in fees for their work securing an $11.9 million settlement with 3M and Georgia-Pacific earlier this year. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou granted final approval to the deal, in which 3M Co. and Georgia-Pacific agreed to pay $11.9 million to end allegations that a paper mill in southwest Michigan that produced paper products using 3M Co.-patented chemicals had contaminated the local water supply as a result of improper storage at the site's landfill. Judge Jarbou also...

