DC Lawmakers Call For Antitrust Probe Into MedStar

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A pair of Washington, D.C., council members are demanding that the district's attorney general investigate MedStar's plan to stop providing health services to local Medicaid insurers and their patients, a move they say raised concerns that the hospital system and insurance company seemed to be using its market power to unfairly influence Medicaid contracting. Council members Elissa Silverman and Kenyan McDuffie alleged in a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Karl A. Racine that MedStar's conduct "is an anti-competitive practice designed to" force city officials to take actions that would benefit it, and that the prosecutor must determine whether MedStar is in...

