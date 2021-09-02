Why Structured Data Is Increasingly Important To Your Case

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The role of structured data — the tidy but sometimes voluminous rows and columns of data tables often associated with spreadsheets or financial ledgers — in the legal context has been overlooked, underappreciated or at best secondary to its unstructured data counterpart that includes emails, files and agreements. Simultaneously, dependence on structured data is of fundamental importance as an operational necessity, a competitive advantage and, in some instances, an existential risk. The inevitable convergence of these two opposing trends foreshadows an impending transformation within the legal industry. In this article, we make the case for reevaluating the concepts of undue burden and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS