Texas Justices Asked To Halt Harris County Mail-In Ballot Plan

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Conservative activist Dr. Steven Hotze has launched a new challenge against Harris County, Texas, election officials, asking the state's Supreme Court to stop the county's "rogue" election administrator from sending unsolicited mail-in ballot applications to registered voters over the age of 65 ahead of the November local election. On Wednesday, Hotze led a group of Harris County voters and candidates in filing an emergency motion for relief straight to the state's high court to prevent Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria from continuing to send out the unsolicited applications. The challengers contend the practice violates the Texas Election Code and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS