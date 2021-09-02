UK Antitrust Agency Again Assails Sports Stores' Merger

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Forced by an appeals tribunal to reevaluate its decision to unravel JD Sports' completed £90 million ($124 million) merger with rival fashion retailer Footasylum, the United Kingdom antitrust authority again said Thursday that it thinks the merger will harm competition after considering the greater shift to online retail spurred by the pandemic. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it had now done the kind of analysis of COVID-19 impacts on in-store and online retail that the Competition Appeal Tribunal found wanting when it nixed the CMA's first attempt to kill the merger. "Since our original inquiry, we have gathered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS