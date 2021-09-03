Employee Benefits Atty Rejoins Lane Powell In Portland

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 1:10 PM EDT) -- An employee benefits and executive compensation attorney has rejoined Pacific Northwest firm Lane Powell's Portland, Oregon office as a shareholder. In an announcement Tuesday, the firm said that Kara Backus would be a member of the Labor, Employment & Benefits practice group, as well as the Wage & Hour group; ERISA, Life, Health & Disability group; and several other practices. Backus started her legal career at Jones Day before spending three years as an associate at Lane Powell from 2012 to 2015, according to her online resume. She spent the last six years at Portland law firm Bullard Law. Her practice...

