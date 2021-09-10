Pro Bono Attys Still Helping 9/11 Survivors 20 Years Later

By Sarah Martinson (September 10, 2021, 12:05 PM EDT) -- In the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, thousands of attorneys from across the U.S. volunteered pro bono legal services to victims and their families. (iStock.com/Nodar Chernishev) Personal injury attorney Nicholas Papain watched the World Trade Center towers burn on Sept. 11, 2001, from across the East River on the steps of a Brooklyn courthouse as white specks of debris from the buildings traveled through the air and fell on his shoulders. Papain, a managing partner at Sullivan Papain Block McGrath & Cannavo PC at the time, had just been inside the courthouse for jury selection on one of...

