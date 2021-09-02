Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circuit Won't Revive Roller Bearing Co.'s Duty Challenge

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday agreed that the U.S. Court of International Trade doesn't have jurisdiction to hear a roller bearing importer's challenge to heavy tariffs its supplier is facing, ruling that the company should have first sought relief through other means.

In a published opinion, the three-judge panel upheld the trade court's dismissal of the suit leveled by Wanxiang America Corp. The panel deemed the dispute premature, saying that Wanxiang should have first protested the U.S. Customs and Border Protection decision at the center of the dispute or sought administrative review from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"The true nature...

