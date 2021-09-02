Pot Co. IAnthus Fights Hedge Fund Over Debt Plan Deadline

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The chief executive of cannabis giant iAnthus told a Canadian court this week that its creditors were to blame for slow-walking their planned takeover of the company's U.S. operations and should not be granted an indefinite extension to carry it out. His filing in Ontario Superior Court Tuesday came as a response to a petition filed in August by cannabis-focused private equity firm Gotham Green Partners LLC, which has gotten only one of the five necessary approvals to take over iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc.-controlled businesses in the U.S. "Almost exclusively, the lenders have caused the long delays in states where prior...

