Cozen O'Connor Opens Boca Raton Office With Six Attys

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor on Thursday announced the opening of an office in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm's 31st, along with the hiring of six trusts and estates attorneys at the new location. Members Stuart R. Morris, Gregory Bloshinsky and Michael S. Gross move from Morris Law Group, and members Ellen S. Morris and Howard S. Krooks, as well as of counsel Cassandra Jelincic, join the firm from Elder Law Associates. Stuart Morris will be the managing partner of the Boca Raton office. "Now more than ever, we want to be able to be closer to our clients and a part of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS