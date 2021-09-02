UPMC, Doctor Face FCA Suit Over Simultaneous Operations

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The chair of cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center frequently double- and triple-booked surgical procedures, hopping between operating rooms in violation of federal health program rules that required him to be present for all the critical parts of each operation, federal prosecutors said Thursday. According to the False Claims Act suit filed in Pittsburgh federal court, Dr. James D. Luketich used specially designed adjacent operating rooms to jump back and forth between surgeries, sometimes leaving patients in one operation under general anesthesia for hours while he performed another procedure. UPMC was allegedly aware of the risks and the...

