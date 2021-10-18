Tech, Life Sciences Spar Over Eligibility In USPTO Comments

By Ryan Davis (October 18, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's call for comments about how patent eligibility rulings affect innovation drew a sharply divergent response, with the life sciences industry describing a crisis where no one knows what can be patented, and tech companies saying the law is clear and beneficial. Friday was the new deadline to weigh in on the USPTO's request for views on the most contentious issue in patent law, and 142 comments poured in. The agency plans to use them in a study on patent eligibility, which is due in March, for four U.S. senators who have been critical of U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS